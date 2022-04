Fabbro scored a goal and added an assist in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Wild.

Fabbro set up Filip Forsberg's goal in the first period before scoring the tally that forced overtime in the third. This was Fabbro's third multi-point effort of the season. The 23-year-old has been solid this season with three goals, 23 points, 84 shots on net, 96 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 63 appearances.