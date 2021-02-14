Fabbro registered two assists in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Detroit. He also had two blocks and two PIM.
Fabbro figured in on both Nashville goals, drawing the primary assist on third-period tallies by Filip Forsberg and Rocco Grimaldi. He's picked up the offensive pace as of late, collecting four of his six points over the last three games.
