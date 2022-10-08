Fabbro registered an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Fabbro set up newcomer Nino Niederreiter's first Predators goal in the second period. Last year was a breakout season for Fabbro, who registered 24 points and a plus-13 rating in 66 contests while averaging 19:03 of ice time per game. He may see a slightly reduced role in 2022-23 with the addition of Ryan McDonagh in a trade from the Lightning, but Fabbro should be a top option to fill a spot in the top four should injuries arise.