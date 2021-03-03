Fabbro posted an assist, three shots on goal and four PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Fabbro set up Mattias Ekholm for a shot that the latter converted for the Predators' second goal. The 22-year-old Fabbro has two tallies and six helpers in 22 contests so far. He's added 19 PIM, 45 shots on net and 28 blocked shots. His lower scoring output likely limits his fantasy value to deeper formats.