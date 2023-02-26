Fabbro was a plus-3 and had three blocked shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sharks, but failed to crack the scoresheet for the 14th straight game.

With a career-high 24 points last season, the 24-year-old Fabbro appeared to be emerging as an offensive force on the Preds' blue line. However, with the addition of Ryan McDonagh during the offseason, Fabbro is now skating on the third pairing, averaging less ice time compared to last year (16:03 vs. 19:03). Not surprisingly, his offensive totals have taken a hit with just one goal and seven assists in 53 games. Fabbro's still worth keeping an eye on, but he's not worth a roster spot on your fantasy squad at this time.