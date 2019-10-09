Predators' Dante Fabbro: Pots empty-netter in win
Fabbro nabbed his first point of the season with an empty-net goal late in the third period of Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
Fabbro joined the Preds late last season, appearing in just four regular-season games and six playoff contests. However, he has not looked out of place so far this season, averaging 19:15 in ice time over his first three games with a plus-3 rating. Fabbro still doesn't see any real power-play time, but he's seeing quality 5-on-5 minutes on the Preds' second defensive pairing opposite Mattias Ekholm. He could make for a sneaky waiver-wire add in many deep fantasy formats. Go see if he is available in yours.
