Fabbro scored a power-play goal on four shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Lightning.

Fabbro put the Predators on the board at 11:08 of the third period, but that wasn't enough to turn the tides. The 22-year-old blueliner has lacked offense in a second-pairing role, as he has only three points in 12 contests. He's added 25 shots on goal, 16 blocked shots and 11 PIM this season, but the scoring output is too low for most fantasy managers in standard formats.