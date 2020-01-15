Predators' Dante Fabbro: Puts body on line
Fabbro (upper body) blocked five shots and went minus-2 in 19:30 during Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.
Fabbro missed five games with the injury, but you wouldn't know it by the way he was getting in front of pucks throughout the game. The first-round pick from 2016 has earned a consistent role this year. He's at nine points, 60 blocks and 56 shots on goal in 41 appearances. With Fabbro back, Jarred Tinordi exited the lineup as a healthy scratch.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.