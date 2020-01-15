Fabbro (upper body) blocked five shots and went minus-2 in 19:30 during Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Fabbro missed five games with the injury, but you wouldn't know it by the way he was getting in front of pucks throughout the game. The first-round pick from 2016 has earned a consistent role this year. He's at nine points, 60 blocks and 56 shots on goal in 41 appearances. With Fabbro back, Jarred Tinordi exited the lineup as a healthy scratch.