Fabbro (upper body) is questionable to return to Saturday's contest versus the Sharks.

Fabbro took an Evander Kane shot to the face, Paul Skrbina of The Tennessean reports. The incident happened in the second period, and Fabbro did not come out of the locker room to start the third. When he left the ice, he was bleeding. If he's unable to return Saturday, his next chance to get back in a game comes Tuesday in Vancouver.