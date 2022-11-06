Fabbro posted an assist and three hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canucks.

Fabbro was scratched for Thursday's game in Calgary amid his nine-game point drought. He rejoined the lineup Saturday with Alexandre Carrier taking his place in the press box, and Fabbro responded to the benching with an assist on Nino Niederreiter's game-tying tally in the third period. The helper was Fabbro's first since Opening Night. He's added 15 shots on net, 18 hits, 12 blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-1 rating through 11 appearances, but head coach John Hynes' recent roster decisions suggest the Predators' fringe blueliners will need to be at their best to stick in the lineup.