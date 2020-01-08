Predators' Dante Fabbro: Remains sidelined Tuesday
Fabbro (upper body) isn't on the ice for warmups, indicating he won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Boston, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
It will be the fourth straight game missed for the young blueliner, who is still without a definitive timetable for a return. As long as he's out, Matt Irwin and Dan Hamhuis will continue to be matched up on the third defensive pair. Fabbro's next chance to suit up is in Thursday's game against Chicago.
