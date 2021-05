Fabbro (upper body) is expected to be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Columbus, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Fabbro missed the past 13 games with the upper-body issue, but he'll finally make his return. The 22-year-old has racked up 11 points through 38 games this season, as he's expected to skate on the team's second defensive pair for Thursday's contest.