Fabbro (undisclosed) will miss Thursday's clash with Detroit, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.

Fabbro logged a mere four minutes of ice time against Detroit on Tuesday before being forced off with his undisclosed injury. The defender has tallied a lone assist in his last 11 contests, so his absence is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy players. Tyler Lewington or David Farrance figures to be pressed into duty with Fabbro on the shelf.