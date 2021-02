Fabbro scored a goal on two shots while adding two PIM and two blocks in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings.

Fabbro broke a 2-2 tie with one minute left in the third period when his long point shot found its way through traffic and past Detroit netminder Thomas Greiss. Fabbro went his first 11 games of the season without a goal, but he has managed to light the lamp in two of his last three contests.