Fabbro failed to crack the scoresheet in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers, his third game back in the lineup following a three-game absence as a healthy scratch.

Fabbro recorded a career-high 24 points two seasons ago with the Preds, but took a step back last season with just 11 points in 79 games. Currently with just five points in 19 games this season, Fabbro doesn't move the fantasy needle enough to warrant much consideration outside of ultra-deep leagues.