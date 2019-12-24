Fabbro extended his current scoring drought to eight games Monday against the Coyotes.

The good news is, the 21-year-old Fabbro has played in all 36 games for the Preds so far this season; however with just eight points to his credit (3G, 5A), his scoring has been limited. Still, with an average TOI of 19:02, Fabbro continues to see top-four minutes every game, making him one of the NHL's top young defensemen to keep an eye on.