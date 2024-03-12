Fabbro (upper body) will miss two or three weeks after leaving Sunday's game against Minnesota.

Fabbro has played 53 contests for the Predators this year, recording two goals and 10 assists. The 25-year-old will look to be back in time for the playoffs, as the Predators currently hold the number one wild-card spot. Fabbro will be a valuable defensive piece come playoff time, as he's recorded 43 hits and 83 blocked shots.