Fabbro (upper body) will miss two or three weeks after leaving Sunday's game against Minnesota.

Fabbro has played in 53 games for the Predators this year, recording two goals and 10 assists. The 25-year-old will look to be back in time for the playoffs as the Predators currently hold the number one wild card spot. He will be a valuable defensive piece come playoff time as he's recorded 43 hits and 83 blocked shots.