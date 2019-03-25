Fabbro will sign an entry-level contract with the Predators rather than play his senior season at Boston Unviersity, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

This is a huge relief for Nashville, as Fabbro would have been eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in August 2020 if no deal was reached with the team. Instead, the 2016 first-rounder is now under team control on an ELC.