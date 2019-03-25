Predators' Dante Fabbro: Signing ELC with Nashville
Fabbro will sign an entry-level contract with the Predators rather than play his senior season at Boston Unviersity, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.
This is a huge relief for Nashville, as Fabbro would have been eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in August 2020 if no deal was reached with the team. Instead, the 2016 first-rounder is now under team control on an ELC.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...