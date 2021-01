Fabbro (undisclosed) is expected to play in Saturday's game against the Lightning, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Fabbro left in the third period of Wednesday's win over the Blackhawks, but he appears fine after skating with Mattias Ekholm during Saturday's morning skate. The 22-year-old has been solid this season with two assists, 14 shots on net and 10 blocked shots, playing around 18 minutes per game.