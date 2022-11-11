Fabbro posted an assist and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Fabbro set up defense partner Roman Josi for a goal in the third period. This was Fabbro's second assist in three contests since he sat out a game as a healthy scratch, so he clearly received the message sent from head coach John Hynes. The 24-year-old blueliner has three assists, 19 hits, 16 blocked shots, 16 shots on net, eight PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 13 appearances.