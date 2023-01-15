Fabbro notched an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.

Fabbro had a shot tipped in by Ryan Johansen to tie the game at 3-3 in the second period. This was Fabbro's first helper through five appearances in January, though he was a healthy scratch for a couple of contests to begin the month. The 24-year-old blueliner has struggled to generates offense this season with one goal, seven assists, 53 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in 39 outings. He's added 60 blocked shots and 49 hits, providing some physical play in a bottom-four role.