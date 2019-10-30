Fabbro picked up an assist and two PIM during Tuesday's 3-0 win over Chicago.

Fabbro hasn't contributed much offense thus far this season, notching three points through his first 12 games, but he's been impressively steady as a rookie logging over 19 minutes of ice time per contest on Nashville's second pairing. The Predators' blue line is stacked with talent, so Fabbro won't see much time on the man advantage in 2019-20, which will keep him from being a viable option in most fantasy formats.