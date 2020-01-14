Play

Fabbro (upper body) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Oilers, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports.

Fabbro has been practicing, but he'll still miss a sixth straight game. The 21-year-old has been impressive in his first full NHL season, as he has averaged 19:20 of ice time and accrued nine points through 39 games. With Ryan Ellis (upper body) still waiting to return as well, Alexandre Carrier and Jarred Tinordi will stay in the lineup.

