Predators' Dante Fabbro: Staying in press box Tuesday
Fabbro (upper body) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Oilers, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports.
Fabbro has been practicing, but he'll still miss a sixth straight game. The 21-year-old has been impressive in his first full NHL season, as he has averaged 19:20 of ice time and accrued nine points through 39 games. With Ryan Ellis (upper body) still waiting to return as well, Alexandre Carrier and Jarred Tinordi will stay in the lineup.
