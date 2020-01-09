Predators' Dante Fabbro: Still sidelined
Fabbro (upper body) isn't in the projected lineup for Thursday's clash with Chicago, NHL.com's Brandon Cain reports.
Fabbro will miss a fourth straight game Thursday and remains without a timeline for his return. Another update on the rookie blueliner's status should surface once he's been cleared to rejoin the lineup.
