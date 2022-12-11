Fabbro extended his current scoring drought to eight games Saturday against the Senators.

Fabbro enjoyed a career-high 24-point season last year, however he's taken a step back so far this year. Now with just four assists in 24 games, he'll be lucky to crack the 15-point mark given his current pace. It's worth noting, however, that Fabbro's ice time has fallen by a full three minutes per game this year (16:10 vs. 19:03 last year), so that may be part of the problem. He's currently skating on the third defensive pairing with Jeremy Lauzon.