Fabbro was hit in the face by a puck during Team Canada's clash with Slovakia on Monday and won't return to the game, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

Fabbro's status for the remainder of the tournament is certainly in doubt, especially if the Predators feel it's best of he returns to Nashville to be evaluated by team doctors. The blueliner broke into the lineup for the final 10 games of the 2018-19 season, in which he tallied one goal, one assist and eight shots while averaging a mere 12:20 of ice time. Barring anything significant, Fabbro should be ready for training camp this fall and will likely compete for a spot on the 23-man roster.