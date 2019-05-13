Predators' Dante Fabbro: Suffers injury at Worlds
Fabbro was hit in the face by a puck during Team Canada's clash with Slovakia on Monday and won't return to the game, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.
Fabbro's status for the remainder of the tournament is certainly in doubt, especially if the Predators feel it's best of he returns to Nashville to be evaluated by team doctors. The blueliner broke into the lineup for the final 10 games of the 2018-19 season, in which he tallied one goal, one assist and eight shots while averaging a mere 12:20 of ice time. Barring anything significant, Fabbro should be ready for training camp this fall and will likely compete for a spot on the 23-man roster.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...