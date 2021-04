Fabbro (undisclosed) was injured in Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Fabbro took only seven shifts, totaling 4:00 of ice time before he was done for the game. It's unclear what forced Fabbro to exit the contest, and head coach John Hynes didn't provide an update on his status after the game. More information on the 22-year-old blueliner's status should be available Wednesday.