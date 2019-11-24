Fabbro notched an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Fabbro's helper came on a goal by his defense partner, Mattias Ekholm, in the first period. The 21-year-old blueliner has five points, 29 shots on goal and 34 blocked shots through 22 games. Fabbro's not quite on the radar for most fantasy owners, but the first-round pick from 2016 is a name to keep an eye on for dynasty owners.