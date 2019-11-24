Predators' Dante Fabbro: Supplies assist
Fabbro notched an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues.
Fabbro's helper came on a goal by his defense partner, Mattias Ekholm, in the first period. The 21-year-old blueliner has five points, 29 shots on goal and 34 blocked shots through 22 games. Fabbro's not quite on the radar for most fantasy owners, but the first-round pick from 2016 is a name to keep an eye on for dynasty owners.
More News
-
Predators' Dante Fabbro: Assists in consecutive outings•
-
Predators' Dante Fabbro: Returns to Saturday's contest•
-
Predators' Dante Fabbro: Questionable to return•
-
Predators' Dante Fabbro: Snaps scoring drought•
-
Predators' Dante Fabbro: Tickles twine in loss•
-
Predators' Dante Fabbro: Pots empty-netter in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.