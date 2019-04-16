Predators' Dante Fabbro: Supplies helper
Fabbro picked up an assist in Monday's 3-2 win over the Stars in Game 3.
Fabbro has earned a spot on the Predators' third pairing alongside veteran blueliner Dan Hamhuis. Fabbro is averaging 10:25 per game in three postseason appearances, keeping the likes of Yannick Weber and Matt Irwin in the press box. The Predators use their third pairing very sparingly, but it's an encouraging show of confidence for the 20-year-old defender to be trusted with a spot in the lineup.
