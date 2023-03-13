Fabbro produced a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks.

Fabbro's most notable contribution in the last two months was signing a one-year contract extension March 3. On the ice, he'd gone 21 games without a point entering Sunday, but he was able to put that slump to rest when he set up Philip Tomasino on the opening tally. Fabbro's taken a noticeable step backwards in 2022-23 with one goal and eight helpers through 61 outings. He's managed 89 blocked shots, 77 hits, 80 shots on net, 38 PIM and a plus-1 rating, and he's still in the mix to see top-four minutes alongside Roman Josi on occasion.