Fabbro has served his two-game suspension and will be eligible to return Monday against the Lightning.
Fabbro will be back in the lineup Monday, and he could take on a significant role with both Roman Josi (upper body) and Ryan Ellis (upper body) unavailable. Through 26 games this season, the 22-year-old recorded two goals, seven assists, 47 shots and 40 blocked shots.
