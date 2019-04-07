Fabbro scored his first NHL goal in a 5-2 victory against the Blackhawks on Saturday.

The 20-year-old defenseman started the Predators' comeback. Nashville erased a 2-0 deficit, scoring five unanswered goals to beat Chicago and earn another division title. Fabbro made his NHL debut last week and posted one goal with a minus-1 rating in four games to end the season.