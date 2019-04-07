Predators' Dante Fabbro: Tallies first NHL goal
Fabbro scored his first NHL goal in a 5-2 victory against the Blackhawks on Saturday.
The 20-year-old defenseman started the Predators' comeback. Nashville erased a 2-0 deficit, scoring five unanswered goals to beat Chicago and earn another division title. Fabbro made his NHL debut last week and posted one goal with a minus-1 rating in four games to end the season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...