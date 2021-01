Fabbro is set to open the season on the Preds' second defensive pairing opposite Mattias Ekholm, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Now in just his second season with the Preds, the 22-year-old Fabbro appears to have secured himself a top-four role on the team's blue line. Though he didn't score much last season (5G, 6A in 64 games), he was fourth on the team in average ice time (19:02). He doesn't possess a ton of fantasy value yet, but he's worth keeping an eye on.