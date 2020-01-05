Play

Fabbro (upper body) will not be in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Kings.

Fabbro is considered day-to-day at this time. It's unclear how he picked up the injury, but there should be more information on the 21-year-old's condition prior to Sunday's game against the Ducks. Jarred Tinordi or Alexandre Carrier will suit up for Saturday's game.

