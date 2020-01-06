Predators' Dante Fabbro: Won't dress Sunday
Fabbro (upper body) will remain sidelined for Sunday's game in Anaheim.
It's unclear when or how the rookie blueliner picked up the injury but he missed both of Nashville's weekend games. Fabbro has nine points in 39 contests. His next chance to return will be Tuesday against Boston.
