Predators' David Farrance: Leads all NCAA defenders in scoring
Farrance posted a goal and two assists in Boston University's 5-4 double overtime win over Boston College in the semifinals of the Beanpot Tournament on Monday in Boston.
For record-keeping purposes, the game will go into the books as a tie and none of the statistics accumulated in the second overtime period will count. Yet that doesn't impact Farrance in the least as all three of his points came in regulation. Farrance has been maddeningly inconsistent throughout the course of his first three collegiate seasons, but the light bulb has finally gone off in his junior campaign. He currently leads all NCAA defenders in goals scored with 12 and his 32 points have him tied with St. Louis prospect and Minnesota-Duluth defenseman Scott Perunovich for most among collegiate rearguards. A third round pick (92nd overall) of Nashville in 2017, expect the Predators to make a major run at attempting to sign Farrance as soon as BU's season concludes.
