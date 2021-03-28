Farrance signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Predators on Sunday.

Farrance was outstanding over his final two seasons at Boston University, posting 19 goals and 59 points over 45 games. He's a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award for a second straight season. It appears the 21-year-old blueliner could get a chance with the big club. The Predators could use the help since Mark Borowiecki (upper body), Matt Benning (upper body) and Ryan Ellis (lower body) are all dealing with injuries.