Predators' David Farrance: Staying in college for senior season

Farrance will return to Boston University for his senior season in college, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Farrance exploded in his junior campaign at BU, racking up 14 goals and 29 assists to earn him a Hobey Baker finalist nod awarded to the best player in college hockey. The Predators spent a third-round pick on him during the 2017 NHL Draft and will likely acquire his services on an entry-level deal when he finishes out his college action next season.