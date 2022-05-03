Rittich will get the starting nod on the road against Colorado for Game 1 on Tuesday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Rittich will continue to deputize in goal for the Predators while Juuse Saros (lower body) remains sidelined for at least the first two games of the postseason. In his last five appearances, the Czech netminder went 1-0-2 with a disastrous 4.82 GAA and .875 save percentage. Unless Rittich can find another level to his game, Nashville might be too far behind in the series by the time Saros is cleared to play.