Rittich surrendered five goals on 13 shots in 15:04 of ice time in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.

The Avalanche's high-octane offense was far more than Rittich could handle. Connor Ingram stopped 30 of 32 shots in relief, which could see Rittich relegated to the backup role for Thursday's Game 2. Regardless of which goalie plays, the Avalanche score far too many goals to make either of them a good DFS option in what's expected to be a fairly quick series.