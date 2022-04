Rittich will get the starting nod Sunday at home against the Wild.

Rittich stopped all nine shots he faced in relief of Juuse Saros during Saturday's loss to the Lightning. The 29-year-old is now 5-3-2 with a 3.33 GAA and an .886 save percentage through 14 games this season. He stopped 26 of 28 shots in a March 13 win over Minnesota.