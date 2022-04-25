Rittich allowed five goals on 47 shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Wild.

Rittich was solid given the high volume of shots the Wild put up, but he came up just a couple of seconds short of forcing a shootout. The 29-year-old has been used sparingly behind Juuse Saros this season. Rittich is 5-3-3 with a 3.44 GAA and an .887 save percentage through 15 outings. The Predators have a back-to-back Thursday in Colorado and Friday in Arizona, which should afford him one more start in the regular season.