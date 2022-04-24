Rittich was perfect in relief after taking the Predators' net at 2:08 of the third period Saturday. He made nine saves.

Rittich was solid in relief of starter Juuse Saros. He is 5-3-2 with a 3.33 GAA and .886 save percentage. The Preds are four points up on Vegas for the final Wild Card spot with four games remaining, and the team will likely rely heavily on Saros, not Rittich, to ensure that gap doesn't close.