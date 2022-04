Rittich will be between the pipes Thursday in Colorado, John Glennon of NHL.com reports.

Rittich hasn't emerged victorious since March 13, a span of seven appearances that features an awful 4.67 GAA and .863 save percentage. Colorado's playoff seed is set, but Nashville could leapfrog Dallas and take over the first wild-card spot with a pair of victories, so the Predators should be plenty motivated in this one.