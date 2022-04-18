Rittich allowed four goals on 13 shots after replacing Juuse Saros in the second period of Sunday's 8-3 loss to the Blues.

Saros was pulled after giving up a goal late in the first and three more in the first half of the second period. Rittich couldn't stop the bleeding, allowing four more Blues goals before the second intermission. It's not much of a silver lining for Rittich, but at least he wasn't stuck with the loss since the Predators failed to score four goals of their own, leaving Saros as the goalie of record.