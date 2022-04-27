Rittich took over in the third period, allowing two goals on five shots in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Flames.

Rittich entered the game late in the third period after Juuse Saros left with a lower-body injury. A last-second goal from Matthew Tkachuk tied the game at four before Elias Lindholm's overtime goal stuck Rittich with the loss. The 29-year-old goaltender is now 5-3-4 on the season with a .883 save percentage. With Nashville locked in a wildcard spot, Rittich would see an elevated role heading into the playoffs if Saros is forced to miss extended time.