Cooley was recalled from ECHL Florida to the taxi squad Thursday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

The Predators need Cooley to serve as depth in the blue paint following news that Juuse Saros (upper body) was placed on injured reserve. Cooley finished a successful career at the University of Denver last year, and he's recorded a .918 save percentage over 13 games in the ECHL this season. He's not expected to play unless either Pekka Rinne or Kasimir Kaskisuo suffers an injury.