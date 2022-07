Cooley signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Predators on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.

Cooley posted a 3.06 GAA and an .898 save percentage in 24 contests with AHL Milwaukee last season. The 25-year-old could compete for the backup job behind Juuse Saros, but the nature of Cooley's two-way deal suggests he'll spend most of the year in the minors.