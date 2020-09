Cooley signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Predators on Tuesday.

Cooley took a step back in 2019-20, posting a 2.08 GAA and .908 save percentage in nine appearances as a junior at the University of Denver after posting a much more impressive 1.88 GAA and .934 save percentage in 20 showings as a sophomore, but he still has some long-term potential at the next level. The undrafted free agent will almost certainly spend the entirety of the 2020-21 campaign in the minors.